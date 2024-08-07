Motorcyclist, 41, dies in crash with semi in western Wisconsin

KINNICKINNIC, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 41-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Highway J in Kinnickinnic at 3:44 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find citizens and officers from the River Falls Police Department performing life-saving measures on the motorcyclist. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told authorities that the motorcycle had been traveling north on Highway 65, following a GMC Sierra driven by a 36-year-old man. As the GMC slowed to make a right turn onto eastbound County Highway J, a westbound semi driven by a 30-year-old man stopped at a stop sign before pulling into the intersection. The motorcyclist continued northbound and struck the side of the semi. The semi then spun and hit the GMC before all vehicles came to a rest in a ditch, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, identified as Bill Lockheart, of Roberts, Wisconsin, had not been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.