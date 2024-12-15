More Minnesotans live outside than a decade ago, study finds

More Minnesotans are living outside than a decade ago

MINNEAPOLIS — More Minnesotans are living outside than a decade ago. A survey conducted in 2023 by researchers at the Wilder Foundation found a 10% increase in the state's unsheltered population from 2013. The Minnesota Homeless Study occurs every three years and gives policy makers and community organizations the most comprehensive insight into who experiences homelessness and the reasons that led them to their situation.

"All of our data really points to people doing much better if they are inside," said Minnesota Homeless Study Co-Director Rebecca Sales.

The unsheltered homeless population faces unique challenges in Minnesota, particularly in the winter. Recently, a fire started at an encampment in Minneapolis. Fire officials believe it started when multiple propane tanks people were using to keep warm exploded.

Data from the study showed 78% of unsheltered Minnesotans have lived outside for more than a year and are stuck in long-term homelessness.



"The things that were most disheartening I would say are some of the more specific findings as we dug into individual experiences," Sales said.

Sales points to to the Native American population, which makes up 2% of Minnesotans, but represents 20% of the homeless population and 23% of those who are unsheltered.

"That's just a really significant gap and disparity to see such a small population represented in such a large way," Sales said.

The study also found unsheltered women experience much higher rates of violence and exploitation than men, and there are reasons why people choose to live outside rather than in a shelter.



"Are there enough shelter beds? And often the answer is no there aren't enough shelter beds. Another thing that is important to consider is the reason someone might not want to use a shelter is because of past experiences they've had in a shelter," Sales said.

Sales said having a more targeted approach is key to ending homelessness, as everyone's experiences are different. She hopes policymakers will work to address substance abuse and improve access to mental health services at a community level.

"I think if more can be done to address homelessness itself as opposed to the visibility, I think we would be much further ahead," she said.

The Wilder Foundation offers the following resources for those experiencing homelessness:

Statewide resources

General Resources

211 First Call for Help

Phone: Call 211

Toll Free: 800-542-7709

Local phone: 651-291-0211

Hours: 24 hours a day, every day

MNBenefits

Apply for Minnesota benefits online.

Housing Assistance

HousingLink

Find affordable housing-related options, data, information and resources near you.

Phone: 612-522-2500

Housing Benefits 101

Find services and programs that help you navigate through housing situations.

Mental Health Services

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Call 988 or Text 988

Hours: 24 hours a day, every day

SAMHSA's National Helpline

Toll free: 1-800-622-4357

Text your zip code to: 435748

Food Support Services

Hunger Solutions

Find food shelves, farmers markets and meals by zip code.

Minnesota Department of Human Services Supplemental Assistance Program (SNAP)

Find out if you qualify for SNAP and apply.

Veterans Services

Minneapolis VA Clinic

Phone: 612-212-3240

Hours: Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV)

Supportive housing, employment, and legal services for Minnesota Veterans who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and their families.

Phone: 612-726-1327

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Toll Free: 1-833-222-6228

Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs

LinkVet Support

1-888-LINKVET (1-888-546-5838)

Veteran's Crisis Hotline

Phone: Call 988, then press 1

Domestic Violence Services

Day One Services

Crisis hotline: 1-866-223-1111

Hours: 24 hours a day, every day

Disability Services

MinnesotaHelp.info

A directory of local services and providers for older adults and people with disabilities to remain in their own home and community.

Phone: 1-800-333-2433

Disability HUB

Statewide resources to help you navigate the system.

Phone: 866-333-2466

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Disability Benefits 101

Tools and information on health coverage, benefits and employment.

Phone: 866-333-2466

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.