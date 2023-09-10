More extensive water testing ordered at Stillwater prison following protests

STILLWATER, Minn. -- State officials announced Saturday they ordered more comprehensive water testing to be done at the Stillwater prison to ensure it is safe to drink.

The decision comes after recent protests calling for better prison conditions.

More than 100 men housed in B East at Stillwater prison staged a peaceful protest last Sunday morning, refusing to return to their cells. Advocates for the inmates returned to the prison on Monday to lift their voices in support of the inmates.

Some advocates called for an independent investigation into the water in the prison as well as possible lead and asbestos contamination. They also want the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the Department of Corrections.

The DOC says monthly and yearly water test results conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health and a third-party lab have shown that the water at Stillwater prison does not pose a health risk and there have been no reports of water-related illnesses among staff and the incarcerated.

The new round of water testing will determine specific levels and types of sediments, such as iron, rust and manganese. This type of testing has not happened at the Stillwater facility in the past.

Andy Skoogman, a spokesperson for the DOC, says the testing will help the department identify and implement its "long-term water filtration strategy."

The DOC says it has having bottled water brought in for staff and incarcerated individuals while they await test results.