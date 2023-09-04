Protesters decry conditions inside Stillwater prison following Sunday's inmate protest

STILLWATER, Minn. — Community organizers returned to Stillwater prison Monday to speak for inmates protesting what they call inhumane conditions.

More than 100 men housed in B East at Stillwater Prison staged a peaceful protest Sunday morning, refusing to return to their cells. Advocates for the inmates returned to the prison on Monday to lift their voices in support of the inmates.

"They wanted the community and the news to know that this was a peaceful protest," Marvina Haynes said.

They spoke by phone with inmates who said they were protesting long lockdowns in their cells, no air conditioning, and no access to ice, water or showers.

"There was never any type of violence throughout the event at all," Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said.

Schnell added that the protest ended peacefully, but advocates say they are told inmates are back on lockdown.

"We have a staffing problem in every prison in Minnesota. We have modified lockdowns becoming the new normal in every prison in Minnesota, and that is a humanitarian crisis," David Boehnke said.

Inmates say staffing shortages forced guards to keep them locked in their cells. Community organizers say a new program allowing the release of 1,500 low-risk offenders could help solve the problem.

Schnell says he is working diligently to make sure those who are released stay out of the system for good.

"There has been a considerable amount of attention and concern about repeat offending and, at this point in time, we believe it's really important that we are smart about how we manage this, not just to release people to fail," Schnell said.

Advocates say something still needs to be done for better living conditions. Their protest outside prompted cheers from inmates inside. Both say they will continue speaking out until solutions are discussed and implemented.

Prison advocates are calling for an independent investigation into the water in the prison as well as possible lead and asbestos contamination. They also want the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the Department of Corrections.

Schnell admits the century-old building has its issues with air circulation, but says the water has been tested and is OK to drink.