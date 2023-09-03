DOC: About 100 inmates have "taken over" living unit inside Stillwater Prison

STILLWATER, Minn. — Extra police, firefighters, and other emergency teams rushed to the State of Minnesota's Stillwater Prison Sunday morning after a number of convicts reportedly took over a portion of the facility.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Sunday morning that they've placed the Stillwater facility under emergency lockdown because roughly 100 inmates in one living unit refuse to return to their cells.

The DOC reports that two correctional officers are safe in the unit's secure control area, and are in communication with the facility's command personnel.

There are no reported injuries as of this time.

DOC spokesperson Andy Skoogman says they've activated members of the Crisis Negotiation Team and, "out of an abundance of caution," have also activated the DOC's Special Operations Response Team.

All DOC staff have been removed from the common areas of the unit currently taken over.

