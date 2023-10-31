Missing U of M student Sumith Maddi found dead
MINNEAPOLIS — The search for a missing University of Minnesota student has ended in tragedy.
Nineteen-year-old Sumith Maddi has died, according to an online obituary.
The University of Minnesota Police Department asked for help finding him last week.
He was last seen on Oct. 21. According to his obituary, that's also the day he died.
Maddi graduated from Eastview High School, then went on to the U of M.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.