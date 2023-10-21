Interstate 94 eastbound closed Saturday night following serious crash near St. Michael

Interstate 94 eastbound shut down due to crash

Interstate 94 eastbound shut down due to crash

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- A section of Interstate 94 in the northwest metro is shut down Saturday evening due to a serious crash.

The crash occurred on eastbound I-94 near Minnesota State Highway 241 around 4:49 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the road is expected to be closed until 11 p.m. while it investigates an injury crash. The extent of the injuries has not been determined yet.

NOTE: This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.