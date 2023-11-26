Watch CBS News
Missing Goodhue County man found dead on his Red Wing property

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities say they found a Red Wing man dead on his property over two weeks after he went missing.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Brad Nagel, 57, lost contact with his family on Nov. 15 shortly before midnight.

On Nov. 20, authorities found Nagel's pickup truck in an undisclosed location.

The sheriff's office described Nagel as an avid outdoorsman.

More information on Nagel's death will be released on Monday after the sheriff's office and medical examiner completely investigate and process the scene.

Nagel's family thanked everyone who helped in the search.

Riley Moser

First published on November 26, 2023 / 5:25 PM CST

