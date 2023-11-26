Missing Goodhue County man found dead on his Red Wing property

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities say they found a Red Wing man dead on his property over two weeks after he went missing.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Brad Nagel, 57, lost contact with his family on Nov. 15 shortly before midnight.

On Nov. 20, authorities found Nagel's pickup truck in an undisclosed location.

MORE NEWS: 2 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after fire in Minneapolis

The sheriff's office described Nagel as an avid outdoorsman.

More information on Nagel's death will be released on Monday after the sheriff's office and medical examiner completely investigate and process the scene.

Nagel's family thanked everyone who helped in the search.