Missing Goodhue County man Brad Nagel's truck located as search continues

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in Goodhue County say the search for a missing 57-year-old man continues after his truck was located.

According to the sheriff's office, Brad Nagel lost contact with his family on Nov. 15 shortly before midnight. Since then, his phone has gone to voicemail. The incident location is listed as Red Wing by officials.

Nagel is an avid outdoorsman and investigators believe he could have traveled anywhere in Minnesota or beyond, officials said.

In an update Monday, authorities say Nagel's 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup has been located, but he remains missing. Officials did not say where the truck was located.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and we're unable to share further details at this time," the sheriff's office said in the update.

Nagel is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Nagel, or knows where he is, is asked to call 911 or the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office at 651-385-3155.