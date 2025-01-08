Watch CBS News
Minnesotans in Los Angeles planning next steps as wildfires spread throughout the city

By Frankie McLister

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Several Minnesota natives are facing the firestorm in Los Angeles County, California.

"We just tried to do the best we could before the whole back yard burst into flames we just had to get to safety" said stormchaser Tanner Charles on CBS Mornings. "These winds... I've never... it just felt apocalyptic."

With one Minnesotan's daring escape, another from St. Michael who's ready to make hers.

"If it extends past the Beverly Hills and Bel Air area, our plan is to go down south about an hour inland," said Mallory Sackey who lives in West Hollywood.

Sackey took this video from her balcony.

There's a lot of sirens going off and you can hear the helicopters. Even more than typical LA," Sackey added. "I think that's the part that's getting scary and concerning because now I can start smelling it."

Kateri Wozny from Maple Grove says she's safe at her home in Pasadena.

"I am concerned for my community and the residents that have lost their homes. They've been displaced and they have nowhere to go," said Wozny. 

Back here in Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz posting:

"Praying for our neighbors in California impacted by tragic wildfires and grateful to the brave first responders answering the call to a dangerous situation.Minnesota stands ready to help in any way we can on the long road to recovery." 

Shannin Seeholzer, who is a native Californian living in Eden Prairie, encourages people to make that phone call.

"If you do have family and friends in the southern California area, see if you can help them directly or to some place like the Red Cross," Seeholzer said.

The Red Cross has nine volunteers from the Minnesota and Dakotas region gearing up to help.

If you're interested in donating, learn more here.

