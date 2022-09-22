Watch CBS News
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?

Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.

In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.

Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.

September 22, 2022

