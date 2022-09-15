Watch CBS News

Prime time to start apple picking Minnesota

So far this has been Sunnybrook Orchard's most successful growing season since they started growing apples in 2016. Last year they had two bushels of Zestar apples to sell, this year they have 155 to sell.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.