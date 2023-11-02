Dayton's holiday market will return for a third year
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The Dayton's Project announced on Wednesday that the Winter Maker's Market, a holiday pop-up with curated Minnesota brands, will return for a third year.
The market will feature 78 vendors and include the return of the Dayton's Santa Bear.
The Winter Maker's Market will open on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. and stay open through Dec. 30. Shoppers can visit the market Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Forty-eight brands are returning to the market this year, and 30 new vendors will be making an appearance, for a total of 78 vendors. There will also be 25 giftable gourmet foods located near the flower market.
Some of the new vendors that will be featured in this year's market include:
- Art by Aleshia
- Austin Fowler
- Brooke and Lou
- Coccinella
- Deano's Parkas
- Evla Pottery
- Faxon Farms
- Field and Foliage
- Fit Butters
- Giftywrap
- Hagan and Oats
- Hammermade
- HEPP's Salt
- Joel Kaplan Water Colors
- Junita's Cookies
- Leather Works of Minnesota
- Mable Concessions
- Northmallow
- O Grace C
- The Olive Branch
- Shop in the City
- Sota Clothing
- Urban Undercover
The 2023 limited edition Santa Bear will also be available through Shop in City and priced at $49.95. A purchase of the Santa Bear also includes a festive hat with a silhouette of Minnesota and a matching tote bag.
"We have an exceptional set of local, Minnesotan vendors at this year's Departments at Dayton's!" said market curator Mich Berthiaume. "We're so excited to bring the Santa Bear back and continue to celebrate the holiday season by highlighting our incredible local makers. Whether you're shopping for a friend, a loved one, or even just yourself, there's something for everyone at The Departments at Dayton's!"
The pop-up winter market will be located on the first floor of The Dayton's Project at 700 Nicollet Mall. You can access the market from both Eighth Street and Nicollet.
