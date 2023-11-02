Dayton's holiday market will return for a third year

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The Dayton's Project announced on Wednesday that the Winter Maker's Market, a holiday pop-up with curated Minnesota brands, will return for a third year.

The market will feature 78 vendors and include the return of the Dayton's Santa Bear.

The Winter Maker's Market will open on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. and stay open through Dec. 30. Shoppers can visit the market Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Forty-eight brands are returning to the market this year, and 30 new vendors will be making an appearance, for a total of 78 vendors. There will also be 25 giftable gourmet foods located near the flower market.

Some of the new vendors that will be featured in this year's market include:

Art by Aleshia



Austin Fowler

Brooke and Lou

Coccinella

Deano's Parkas

Evla Pottery

Faxon Farms

Field and Foliage

Fit Butters

Giftywrap

Hagan and Oats

Hammermade

HEPP's Salt

Joel Kaplan Water Colors

Junita's Cookies

Leather Works of Minnesota

Mable Concessions

Northmallow

O Grace C

The Olive Branch

Shop in the City

Sota Clothing

Urban Undercover

The 2023 limited edition Santa Bear will also be available through Shop in City and priced at $49.95. A purchase of the Santa Bear also includes a festive hat with a silhouette of Minnesota and a matching tote bag.

"We have an exceptional set of local, Minnesotan vendors at this year's Departments at Dayton's!" said market curator Mich Berthiaume. "We're so excited to bring the Santa Bear back and continue to celebrate the holiday season by highlighting our incredible local makers. Whether you're shopping for a friend, a loved one, or even just yourself, there's something for everyone at The Departments at Dayton's!"

The pop-up winter market will be located on the first floor of The Dayton's Project at 700 Nicollet Mall. You can access the market from both Eighth Street and Nicollet.