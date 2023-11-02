Follow these 4 tips to save money on your holiday shopping

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Have you made your holiday list? A new survey found we'll spend nearly $900 to celebrate the holidays this year. It's an increase of more than $40 from last year.

While shoppers are spending more, sales are starting earlier and lasting longer.

No matter how you shop, there are ways to get more for your money this holiday season. A new National Retail Federation survey found 62% of people say sales and deals are even more important to them than last year.

Stores know that, and they're responding, according to Dave Glaza, a shopping expert working in digital savings.

"We will see a lot more deals this holiday from all the retailers than they have in previous years," said Glaza, founder and CEO of DIGITS.

He says great deals are no longer relegated to a single day.

"If you wanted the best price you had to go out at 4 a.m. on Black Friday, but now with that business moving online a lot of retailers are offering deals the whole shopping season," he said.

He also says shoppers are leaving money on the table if they're not signing up for loyalty programs. The largest one in Minnesota is Target Circle.

"Every week, about every day, about 600 different deals that are personalized in the app," he said. "All the way from milk and groceries to toys and TVs."

Wherever you choose to shop, Glaza has these four money-saving tips. First, make a list of what you want to buy.

"It's likely that that product is going to be on deal sometime between now and Christmas," he said.

Second, shop early. Don't hesitate on a great deal. It could be gone if you wait too long.

Third, if convenience is key, consider deals on delivery services.

"Both Shipt and Instacart offer deals, especially this time of year they offer deals on annual memberships," he said.

Finally, take advantage of cash-back offers and other rewards.

"Make sure you look at your credit card and what promotions they might be offering to get free rewards and cash back," he said.

An important note for you Amazon-only shoppers: Amazon rose to popularity by undercutting competitors. But today, it doesn't always have the best deal.

Target, Walmart, Cub, or any other store you shop may have lower prices.