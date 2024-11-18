5 Minnesotans infected with E. coli linked to recalled organic carrots, health department says

E. coli cases linked to recalled carrots, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Five Minnesotans have been infected with E. coli after eating organic carrots part of a nationwide recall.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the ages of the five infected are between 15 and 44, and one person has been hospitalized.

The illnesses occurred between Sept. 21 and Oct. 6 and have been linked to carrots purchased from Costco, Target and HyVee, the department says. Brands included Good and Gather, Bunny Luv and Cal-Organic.

Grimmway Farms, which made and packaged the carrots, issued the recall on Saturday.

As of Sunday, 39 people in 18 states have been infected with the outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One of those people have died.

The department of health is investigating the outbreak with other state and national health agencies.

Health officials are recommending everyone check their refrigerators or freezers for recalled carrots and throw them away.

Anyone who thinks they may have been infected with E. coli is asked to call their health care provider.

See a full list of recalled carrots here.

This comes just days after the department identified 11 cases of E. coli linked to burgers eaten at multiple Minnesota restaurants, and weeks after a nationwide E. coli outbreak linked to onions on McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers.