E. coli cases linked to burgers at multiple Minnesota restaurants, health department says

E. Coli and Listeria cases are up, experts explain how to stay safe

MINNEAPOLIS — Eight recent cases of E. coli in Minnesota have been linked to burgers eaten at restaurants in Hennepin, Ramsey and Olmsted counties.

The Minnesota Department of Health did not specify what restaurants the burgers were served at, but said it is a "local table-service restaurant chain."

Seven adults and one child are being treated for the bacterial infection, with two of those people in the hospital.

Epidemiologists with the health department and multiple environmental health agencies are working with the restaurants to stop the spread.

Federal health officials say a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to onions on McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers has sickened over 100 people in 14 states. One Wisconsin resident has gotten sick from the outbreak at McDonald's.

