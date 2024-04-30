Minnesota Wild's Brock Faber 1 of 3 finalists for Calder Trophy

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top rookie.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils were the other finalists announced Tuesday.

Faber, 21, played more minutes than any NHL rookie since the 2000-2001 season. Only four players in the entire league played more than him this year. His 39 assists were tied for the most among rookies and his 47 points were tied for second-most. His assists and 150 blocked shots both set Wild rookie records.

The Los Angeles Kings drafted Faber, a Maple Grove native who played for the University of Minnesota, in the second round of the 2020 draft. The Kings traded him to the Wild, along with a first-round pick, for Kevin Fiala in 2022.

Only one other Wild rookie has won the Calder — superstar Kirill Kaprizov in 2021.

The winner of the Calder will be announced June 27.

Despite Faber's strong play, the Wild missed the playoffs this season for just the second time since 2012.