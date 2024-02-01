Wild defenseman Brock Faber named NHL Rookie of the Month

How Jared Spurgeon is giving back to the Gillette Children’s hospital

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber has been named the NHL's Rookie of the Month after a stellar January.

The 21-year-old Maple Grove native had a rookie-best 11 assists and 13 points last month. He also led all rookies in time on ice, shots on goal and blocked shots.

On the season, Faber has 29 points (four goals, 25 assists), which is second among all rookies. He's played in every game for the Wild and averages nearly 25 minutes a night.

Faber is the first player in Wild history to be named Rookie of the Month, according to the Wild. If he keeps up this level of performance, Faber could be a candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's best rookie, at the end of the year. Teammate Kirill Kaprizov won the award in 2021. He was the first Wild player to ever do so.

The Los Angeles Kings drafted Faber in 2020 and traded him to the Wild in 2022. He came to the NHL after finishing his college career at the University of Minnesota.

As of Thursday, the Wild sit at 21-23-5, near the bottom of the Central Division.