Widespread rain expected Monday evening in Minnesota; snow possible Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 18, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will start out calm and dry, but widespread rain will develop in the evening.

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s to start the workweek. Rain will develop and move northward through the late afternoon and evening hours, causing wet travel for anyone out and about after 5 p.m. Rain totals will be anywhere from half an inch to over an inch.

The rain ends Tuesday as colder air arrives, but temperatures drop and winds persist. The wet weather will take longer to depart up north, with communities north of Interstate 94 seeing it into the afternoon and evening.

Colder conditions will bring a chance of snow Wednesday, especially across western Minnesota, where several inches may accumulate. Strong northwesterly winds and snow showers could create unpleasant and hazardous conditions there. In the Twin Cities there may be some flakes flying around, with minor accumulation expected.

Later in the week, highs drop to the 30s and lows will be in the 20s. As of now, it looks like a dry end to the week.