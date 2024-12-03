Watch CBS News
Warmer temps Tuesday before arctic front arrives midweek

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will briefly rebound in the Twin Cities on Tuesday before an arctic plunge arrives midweek.

Highs across the state will reach the upper 20s and lower 30s as more sunshine breaks through. Snow is possible up north as a clipper system slides through.

An arctic front hits on Wednesday, bringing light snow, gusty winds and a sharp temperature drop. The morning hours will be the warmest part of the day, and by Thursday morning, wind chills as low as minus 10 are possible.

Thursday and Friday will be cold and sunny as the clouds clear out. 

Temperatures will warm close to 40 over the weekend, with light precipitation possible.

