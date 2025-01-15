Warm-up starts Wednesday, but bitter cold returns this weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 15, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday begins an ascent to warmer days in the Twin Cities, but another harsh drop is ahead.

Though the forecast high is in the upper 20s, the metro won't reach that until late in the evening. It'll be a cold morning, with warmer air arriving late as clouds will increase throughout the day.

Thursday and Friday will bring mild conditions, with highs in the mid-30s.

The cold returns this weekend, with possibly the coldest air of the winter moving in on Sunday. Highs will be near zero with vicious cold overnight. Monday is likely to stay below zero.

Expect that cold weather to continue until a potential warm-up late next week.