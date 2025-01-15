Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warm-up starts Wednesday, but bitter cold returns this weekend

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 15, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 15, 2025 03:25

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday begins an ascent to warmer days in the Twin Cities, but another harsh drop is ahead.

Though the forecast high is in the upper 20s, the metro won't reach that until late in the evening. It'll be a cold morning, with warmer air arriving late as clouds will increase throughout the day.

Thursday and Friday will bring mild conditions, with highs in the mid-30s.

The cold returns this weekend, with possibly the coldest air of the winter moving in on Sunday. Highs will be near zero with vicious cold overnight. Monday is likely to stay below zero.

Expect that cold weather to continue until a potential warm-up late next week.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.