Wednesday will be warmest day this week; storms arrive late

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, but some parts of Minnesota will be dealing with air quality concerns.

It will be a breezy day with highs in the low 80s and clouds increasing in the late afternoon and evening.

Northwestern Minnesota will be under an air quality alert from 5 p.m. to Thursday at 11 a.m. because of Canadian wildfire smoke. The air quality will be unhealthy for those in sensitive groups. 

Rain will arrive to the northwest of the Twin Cities starting Wednesday night. That system should arrive in the metro Thursday morning, bringing a marginal threat of severe weather. Strong winds will be the main threat. After the morning rain, we'll some breaks of sun and dry time.

Temperatures will drop to the 60s by the end of the week, but that fall-like air will only hang around for a couple of days. By midweek next week, we should be back to the 80s.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

