Another nice day in Twin Cities Tuesday; cooldown coming later this week

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's stretch of nice weather continues Tuesday with warm temperatures and some wind.

Highs will top out around 80. Monday's air quality alerts have expired, though some haze may still hang around.

Clouds will increase Wednesday before the next chance for showers and storms arrives in the evening. Highs will be similar to Tuesday.

A shot of cool air moves in by Friday, dropping highs to the 60s, about 10 to 15 degrees below average. There will be sunshine, though.

It will stay cool into the weekend, but temperatures will rebound to the 70s by next week.

