Temperatures drop on Wednesday, with rain and possibly snow to follow

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will start out mild, but temperatures will drop throughout the day. Our Halloween forecast looks unideal for trick-or-treating.

Early showers to the north and south will slow down by midday Wednesday, but a second surge in the evening will bring more showers and isolated thunderstorms southeast across Minnesota as cold air moves in. While we'll start out in the 70s, we'll drop to the 50s by dinnertime.

Halloween will be the coldest day of October. Lingering moisture in the morning could lead to minor snowfall north of the Twin Cities, and potentially even some flakes falling in the metro. Things should dry up by trick-or-treating time, but a wind chill in the 30s will be a problem.

Friday will be dry and sunny — an average early November day. Temperatures will return to more seasonal levels over the weekend, with rain chances continuing into early next week.

