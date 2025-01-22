Watch CBS News
Temperatures climb to 20s on Wednesday before another drop

By Joseph Dames

MINNEAPOLIS — After a string of frigid days, temperatures will climb into the upper 20s in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

High temperatures will hit around midday before things collapse behind the next cold front. 

On Thursday, highs will drop to the low teens, accompanied by westerly breezes. Lows will be in the single digits, and some spots could start out below zero in the morning.

Late in the week, intermittent cloudiness will help moderate nighttime temperatures and could produce sporadic flurries with insignificant accumulation.

Over the weekend, temperatures will approach seasonal averages, with tranquil conditions and minimal snowfall chances persisting.

Current models show dry weather lasting into early February.

