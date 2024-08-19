Smooth weather week in Minnesota kicks off with sunshine, 80s

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 19, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 19, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 19, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The work week will kick off with a pleasant August day in the Twin Cities.

Expect sunshine and highs in the lower 80s on Monday. You may notice some lingering haze from wildfire smoke.

Temperatures will stay around 80 all week, and outside of a small chance for storms Thursday night, things look mostly smooth. That's good news for the Minnesota State Fair, which opens its gates on Thursday.

The weekend will likely be hotter, with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. That will continue into the start of next week.

WCCO