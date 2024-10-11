Watch CBS News
Sunshine and 70s in Twin Cities Friday before weekend cooldown

By Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS — A mild morning will give way to a warm day in the Twin Cities Friday, but it will be noticeably cooler as we enter the weekend.

An early passing cold front won't do much, with the metro starting out in the 50s and 60s and warming to around 70 by the afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to more sun later, along with some breezy winds.

The northern lights may be visible again Friday night after a dazzling show on Thursday, but the geomagnetic storm that brought the aurora out will be weakening.

An upper level trough digs in over the weekend, bringing even cooler weather. Saturday will drop to the 60s, and Sunday will fall to the 50s. No rain is expected in the Twin Cities.

High pressure drops in early next week, bringing plenty of sunshine and raising temperatures slightly.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

