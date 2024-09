NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 16, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's extended summer continues this week, but fall-like weather is not far off.

Expect highs in the 80s, dew points in the mid-60s and sunshine for the first half of the week.

On Thursday, a cold front comes through, bringing a chance for rain and possibly severe weather.

Come this weekend, things will start to feel like fall as temperatures drop and rain chances increase.

