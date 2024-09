NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 9, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 9, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 9, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Summer heat returns to Minnesota this week, with humidity and high temperatures in store.

Temperatures will jump back to the mid-80s on Monday and dew points will increase to the lower 60s.

Highs will build to the upper 80s by Thursday, and it's possible we could even approach 90 degrees. The heat is not likely to break until next week.

The week appears mainly dry, though some isolated storms are possible on Thursday.

WCCO