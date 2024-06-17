Monday kicks off unsettled week in Minnesota with multiple rounds of storms

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 17, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Early morning storms are moving across Minnesota Monday, and more are possible later in the day.

Many communities will see significant rainfall on Monday as a system stretching from southern to central Minnesota moves from west to east. Those early morning storms will bring strong winds and a lot of lightning. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for south central and southeastern Minnesota until 10 a.m.

A stormy start to the new week with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place to the south until 10 AM. This initial line of storms is built to bring in strong wind and a lot of lightning. Discussing what is store behind this line of storms for the day coming up @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/xr2sV4k2wn — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) June 17, 2024

The second round will develop out west in the afternoon, bringing strong storms north of Interstate 94. Rain will continue into the overnight hours in northern Minnesota.

Most of the state from the Twin Cities on north is under a flood watch.

The rain and clouds will limit temperatures to the mid-70s on Monday. Tuesday will be much warmer, with highs back in the upper 80s. Temperatures will drop back to the mid 70s midweek.

The rest of the week looks stormy as well, with multiple disturbances potentially bothering us each day. Even the weekend looks stormy at this point.