Slightly cooler Wednesday, record warmth possible Thursday in Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will remain on the warm side on Wednesday as wind settles down in the Twin Cities.

Expect highs in the 30s to 40s as a cold front moves south. The metro should stay dry.

Thursday will be even warmer as southerly winds return, with highs in the mid-40s and some spots pushing into the 50s. The record daily high is 48 and we're likely to get close.

Over the weekend, a clipper system may bring light precipitation, with rain during the day and a wintry mix at night.

Next week will bring cooler, drier conditions as arctic high pressure builds, with a potential shift to a more active winter pattern later in the week.

