Quiet weather week starts Monday with sunshine, average temps

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will kick off a quiet weather week in Minnesota that will see above average temperatures make a return.

Northern Minnesota may see some frost upon waking, but high pressure will keep the sunshine and easygoing weather in effect duirng the daytime hours. Expect a high around 70 with a slight breeze.

Tuesday will start with a few clouds and possibly some showers out west before more sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Above average highs will return by midweek and stick around until the weekend, with plenty of sunshine, too.

Our next rain chance arrives this weekend. With only six-hundredths of an inch of rain recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport so far this month, we could end up with the driest September on record.

