Twin Cities may feel record-breaking warmth Thursday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will experience near-record or record-breaking warmth on Thursday.

The current record, 48 degrees, was set in 1989.

On Friday, a cold front will drop temperatures to the 30s, which is still above average.

A clipper system will move through on Saturday, bringing snow north but less around the metro.

Sunday will be milder with a slight rain/snow mix possible.  

A strong cold front arrives on Monday, dropping highs into the low 20s with wind chills near zero. The rest of the week will be cooler.

