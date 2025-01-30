Twin Cities may feel record-breaking warmth Thursday

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report on Jan. 30, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will experience near-record or record-breaking warmth on Thursday.

The current record, 48 degrees, was set in 1989.

On Friday, a cold front will drop temperatures to the 30s, which is still above average.

A clipper system will move through on Saturday, bringing snow north but less around the metro.

Sunday will be milder with a slight rain/snow mix possible.

A strong cold front arrives on Monday, dropping highs into the low 20s with wind chills near zero. The rest of the week will be cooler.