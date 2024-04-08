More showers Monday in Twin Cities; cloud coverage during eclipse

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from April 8, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — More showers are in the forecast for the Twin Cities on Monday.

Rain showers will slow down later in the morning as the system moves north. Another round of rain arrives in the evening hours.

Expect a high of 52 and a cloudy sky for the eclipse.

Things will become steadily warmer and drier on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs reaching the upper 60s by midweek.

Thursday will bring another chance of showers, but it won't be anything significant.

There's a chance we'll hit the 70s over the weekend.