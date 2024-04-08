Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

More showers Monday in Twin Cities; cloud coverage during eclipse

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from April 8, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from April 8, 2024 03:19

MINNEAPOLIS — More showers are in the forecast for the Twin Cities on Monday.

Rain showers will slow down later in the morning as the system moves north. Another round of rain arrives in the evening hours.

Expect a high of 52 and a cloudy sky for the eclipse.

Things will become steadily warmer and drier on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs reaching the upper 60s by midweek.

Thursday will bring another chance of showers, but it won't be anything significant.

There's a chance we'll hit the 70s over the weekend.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 5:42 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.