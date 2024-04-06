How far would Minnesotans have to drive to see solar eclipse totality?

Minnesotans might get a better glimpse of solar eclipse totality from Illinois, experts say

Minnesotans might get a better glimpse of solar eclipse totality from Illinois, experts say

Minnesotans might get a better glimpse of solar eclipse totality from Illinois, experts say

MINNEAPOLIS — Millions will be hoping for clear skies on Monday, for this once-in-a-lifetime sight in the sky.

It's been seven years since a total solar eclipse swept across America, and in just three days it'll be happening again.

From Texas to Maine, the moon will completely cover the sun for a total solar eclipse.

"The sun dips down, world changes and you're never the same," said Thaddeus LaCoursiere, Bell Museum Planetarium Production Coordinator.

In Minnesota, people will see a partial eclipse will be seen as 75% of the moon will be covering the sun. The partial eclipse will peak at 2 pm on Monday.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota touts e-bike rebates worth up to 75% off cost of new purchase

Others are hitting the road, making the 10-hour trip to Illinois.

"We'll be staying at Mt. Vernon which is in the path of totality and we're hoping the weather is fine," Stephen Olson said.

Some would say Olson is eclipse chasing after witnessing his first eclipse in 2017. He snapped a photo in Nebraska as the sky became dark.

"It's really quite an experience you'll never forget," Olson said.

No matter where you watch this astronomical event, you'll need a pair of eclipse glasses.

"It blocks out almost everything except a thousand of the suns light including ultraviolet and infrared light which is especially damaging to our eyes," LaCoursiere said.

If you still need a pair, check big box stores, hardware stores, or Amazon Prime if you're in a crunch.

The next total eclipse in the United States will be in 2044 but Minnesota won't be in the path of totality until 2099.