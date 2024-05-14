Less smoke, more sunshine on Tuesday in Twin Cities

Watch CBS News
By Joseph Dames

MINNEAPOLIS — After smoke and air quality concerns marred an otherwise pleasant Monday, Tuesday will feature no such blemishes.

While some haziness may linger, especially to the south and west, skies won't be nearly as smoky as the day before. An air quality alert in place throughout Monday has expired.

Expect a sunny sky and highs in the low to mid-70s in the Twin Cities, with light winds as well.

Clouds and showers move in late Wednesday, with isolated storms possible overnight into Thursday. 

Temperatures will hover in the 70s for most of the week before jumping to the 80s by the weekend.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible over the weekend.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

