Unsettled pattern continues through the weekend, bringing afternoon rain

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Spotty showers on Friday morning will taper off, but there's still the threat of an isolated storm in the afternoon.

It'll stay mostly dry on Friday evening and Sunday morning. But two systems will pass through this weekend, keeping Minnesota in an unsettled pattern. Storm chances will be greatest during the afternoon but will drop off in the evening.

Temps will stay on the cooler side of average in the 70s through the weekend before hitting the 80s next week, when a high pressure system moves in and rain chances move out.

