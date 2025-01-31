Pleasant Friday in Twin Cities, with weekend snow chances increasing

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will enjoy more sunshine on Friday with temps 10-15 degrees cooler than Thursday's record highs.

Highs are expected to reach the 40s, with sunshine fading into clouds by the evening.

Saturday morning will be dry and cloudy before snow chances increase midday, with most areas north of I-94 picking up snow that will fall through the evening hours. Less than an inch is expected around the metro. The north shore area could see more than six inches of accumulation.

A second piece of energy sweeps through Sunday, bringing a light, wintry mix. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 30s.

Next week will be colder with highs in the teens and 20s. Expect multiple chances for light snow and some nights in the single digits.