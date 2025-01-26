Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Windy, chilly Sunday with warmer week ahead

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Jan. 26, 2025
NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Jan. 26, 2025 03:32

MINNEAPOLIS — Wind will continue into Sunday morning with feels-like temperatures near or slightly below zero to start the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine.

Wind chills will only reach the teens Sunday afternoon with air temperatures pushing 30 degrees.

Winds won't be as gusty as yesterday, but they'll still be noticeable, with gusts around 25 mph.

We'll climb well into the 30s on Monday and lower 40s on Tuesday with another slight chance for a flurry Tuesday night. Northern Minnesota has the best chance for snow then.

There is uncertainty about just how warm it stays, but daily highs look to stay in the 30s all week, with the possibility of reaching the 40s again on Thursday.

There may be a better shot at widespread precipitation come next Saturday, but we're still a week away with plenty of uncertainty and time to fine-tune the forecast.

Adam Del Rosso
adam-sm-1.jpg

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.