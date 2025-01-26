Windy, chilly Sunday with warmer week ahead

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Jan. 26, 2025

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Jan. 26, 2025

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Jan. 26, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Wind will continue into Sunday morning with feels-like temperatures near or slightly below zero to start the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine.

Wind chills will only reach the teens Sunday afternoon with air temperatures pushing 30 degrees.

Winds won't be as gusty as yesterday, but they'll still be noticeable, with gusts around 25 mph.

Happy Sunday! It's a frigid start to the day, but it'll feel better this afternoon with highs near 30°. Grab the shades if you're checking out the Pond Hokey Championships -- lots of glare on the ice with plenty of sunshine today! pic.twitter.com/ycHZbAAubh — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) January 26, 2025

We'll climb well into the 30s on Monday and lower 40s on Tuesday with another slight chance for a flurry Tuesday night. Northern Minnesota has the best chance for snow then.

There is uncertainty about just how warm it stays, but daily highs look to stay in the 30s all week, with the possibility of reaching the 40s again on Thursday.

There may be a better shot at widespread precipitation come next Saturday, but we're still a week away with plenty of uncertainty and time to fine-tune the forecast.