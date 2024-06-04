Hot, humid Tuesday before storms hit Twin Cities in the evening

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 4, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday's weather will be appropriately summery, at least until storms arrive later on.

The day will start out dry and temperatures will jump to the mid-80s by the afternoon. It will also be humid.

Storms will develop out west and move east, likely hitting the Twin Cities around the evening commute. Flash flooding, hail, wind and lightning are all possible.

Those storms should wrap up Tuesday night, but there's a low chance for some isolated storms on Wednesday. Temperatures will come back down to the upper 70s, and dew points will drop, too.

Thursday will be breezy, but nice, with highs around 70 and sunshine.

The weekend looks dry with highs around or slightly above average.