Another hot, humid day Sunday, with storms possible later on

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be another hot and humid day in the Twin Cities, with storms arriving in the evening.

Temperatures will fall just short of the 90s, but it will feel warmer.

Most of the day will be dry, but storms become likely late in the evening and into the night. They'll develop out west and move across central Minnesota before shifting south and east, hitting the Twin Cities along the way.

The severe threat is low, but flash flooding and strong winds are possible.

Some storms will linger into early Monday, and another round is expected midweek.

The hot and humid pattern continues through the week, with highs in the upper 80s.

