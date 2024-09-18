Another hot day in Twin Cities Wednesday as cooldown approaches

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 18, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 18, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 18, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans can expect another hot day Wednesday as we wait for a seasonable cooldown to arrive.

We're nearing the end of what has been an impressive streak of warm weather, but highs will remain in the mid-80s on Wednesday. It will also be humid and breezy.

Storm chances will enter the forecast overnight and continue into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be another sunny day, with a high around 80. Temperatures will be similar on Saturday, but storm chances will return.

The cooldown begins in earnest Sunday, with highs dropping to around 70. More rain is likely heading into next week.

WCCO