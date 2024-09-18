Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Another hot day in Twin Cities Wednesday as cooldown approaches

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 18, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 18, 2024 02:56

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans can expect another hot day Wednesday as we wait for a seasonable cooldown to arrive.

We're nearing the end of what has been an impressive streak of warm weather, but highs will remain in the mid-80s on Wednesday. It will also be humid and breezy.

Storm chances will enter the forecast overnight and continue into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be another sunny day, with a high around 80. Temperatures will be similar on Saturday, but storm chances will return.

The cooldown begins in earnest Sunday, with highs dropping to around 70. More rain is likely heading into next week.

b56a64b1909b7d46053695c8f022ae3b.jpg
WCCO
Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.