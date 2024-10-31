Rain, snow in store for Halloween in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 31, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for a very wet Halloween, with morning rain eventually transitioning to snow.

The changeover will happen mid-morning across central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, creating wet roads and some slushy conditions for the late morning commute. A winter weather advisory is in place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be cold and windy, with a high of 44 and gusts up to 25 mph expected.

It will be tough to get accumulating snow out of this system due to the warm ground, though you may see a couple of inches on grassy areas.

By afternoon, the precipitation should slow down. Expect some moisture lingering into the early evening, though it will be mainly dry for trick-or-treating.

Friday will bring calm weather before a brief chance of scattered showers in west-central Minnesota later in the day. It will be a fast-moving, weak disturbance with little impact.

The weekend brings back above average temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s and more rain likely on Sunday. Our wet weather will continue next week, too.