Short fling with fall for TC Marathon on Sunday; workweek warm-up ahead

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. forecast from Oct. 6, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — After Saturday's dry front, things cool back down on Sunday for a nice taste of fall.

High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be closer to average in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Expect some lingering breezes for the Twin Cities Marathon with gusts up to 30 mph.

We're up to 16 consecutive days without measurable precipitation at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. It will be 23 days by Saturday with more beyond that.

High pressure is back for the upcoming week with sunshine gradually warming us back to the 70s.

We eventually hit the low 80s on Friday with no additional rain anticipated.

Long range, another front looks to cool us down next weekend, but the warm/dry pattern persists into mid-October.