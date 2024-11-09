Watch CBS News
After cloudy morning, light showers move in Saturday afternoon

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Clouds will increase on throughout Saturday as some rain looks to move through Minnesota.

The light rain will be slow to start; it's expected to arrive by noon for southwestern Minnesota and lift towards the metro late in the afternoon. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the rain will be in northern Minnesota by the evening.

The rain will likely be light, with most of the state only picking up about one tenth of an inch.

Temps on both weekend days stick to the 50s, and the work week will start with sunshine, before a rainmaker on Wednesday.

