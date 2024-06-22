Rain wraps up Saturday afternoon; flooding threatens southern, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The last push of steady rain and stronger storms is exiting east across southern Minnesota on Saturday morning.

Overnight rain has triggered flash flooding east of Mankato and south of Rochester. A flood watch expired for most of Minnesota, but still remain in effect for the southeastern part of the state. Flood warnings are in effect for Owatonna and Worthington, as well as parts of St. Louis County north of Duluth.

Spotty downpours and storms are still possible in the afternoon, but things will dry up into the evening. Temps will remain slightly below average in the mid 70s.

There's a break in the rain on Sunday and Monday, with highs forecasted in the 80s.

Showers move back in on Monday night and early Tuesday, but won't linger for too long.