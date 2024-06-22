Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Rain wraps up Saturday afternoon; flooding threatens southern, northeastern Minnesota

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report on June 22, 2024
NEXT Weather: Morning report on June 22, 2024 04:34

MINNEAPOLIS — The last push of steady rain and stronger storms is exiting east across southern Minnesota on Saturday morning.

Overnight rain has triggered flash flooding east of Mankato and south of Rochester. A flood watch expired for most of Minnesota, but still remain in effect for the southeastern part of the state. Flood warnings are in effect for Owatonna and Worthington, as well as parts of St. Louis County north of Duluth.

image002.png
WCCO

Spotty downpours and storms are still possible in the afternoon, but things will dry up into the evening. Temps will remain slightly below average in the mid 70s.

There's a break in the rain on Sunday and Monday, with highs forecasted in the 80s. 

Showers move back in on Monday night and early Tuesday, but won't linger for too long. 

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 8:52 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.