Hot, humid stretch continues Saturday in Twin Cities

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Heat and humidity are the big story on Saturday in the Twin Cities, with highs near 90 degrees. Heat index values will be in the mid-to-upper 90s.

There are some storms early Saturday in northwestern Minnesota but they will dissipate as the morning progresses. Another round of storms is expected to spark later in the afternoon in the same area.  

Through Sunday, a cold front will approach the metro, pushing the storms into central Minnesota by the evening and into the metro on Sunday night.

The threat for severe weather remains low, with a slight risk on Saturday and a marginal risk on Sunday. Flash flooding is possible.

It stays hot and humid with highs back near 90 for Sunday. Some storms linger into Monday, but then the dry/hot pattern looks to continue next week. Another round of storms is expected later in the week.

