Beautiful Wednesday in Twin Cities to start dry stretch

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from July 24, 2024 02:37

MINNEAPOLIS — A really nice Wednesday in the works with high pressure and a gentle wind coming in out of the east. 

Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures fighting to break into the 80s.

A wind shift will allow for more of a southerly wind helping us warm up on Thursday and Friday and eventually taking our temperatures to the upper 80s or maybe even 90 by the weekend.  

We should remain dry for the rest of the week, with an increase in humidity as the temperatures build.  

It looks like we're good for the Aquatennial stretch, but there's a chance for storms to return near the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

More Canadian wildfire smoke to pour into Minnesota

If you're in the western half of Minnesota on Wednesday, you could see some wildfire smoke, and it could end up spreading to the metro.

By Thursday, the entire state, except the northeast, could experience some level of smoke.

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

