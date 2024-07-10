More scattered storms in Twin Cities Wednesday ahead of weekend warmup

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will be another day of isolated storms in the Twin Cities before we dry out and heat up this weekend.

The day's high will be 84 degrees. Humidity remains and will even get a bit worse as the heat shows up this weekend. Stay hydrated and take breaks.

We dry up for the most part on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures hit the mid-80s with some a bit warmer than that. It may not be the most comfortable outside if you're caught out in the sun for a while.

We have a real shot for the 90s this weekend, with the best chance being Sunday. We also have a shot at a few early showers on Saturday.