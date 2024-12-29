Watch CBS News
Fog and clouds return on Sunday, temperatures to dip mid-week

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — It's yet another foggy start for Minnesota on Sunday with visibility as low as one-fourth mile. Clouds will dominate the day with the hopes of any sun later very low.

Temperatures will be near or below freezing in the morning, so there may be a few slick spots on roads around the state.

Afternoon highs climb into the upper 30s, likely solidifying 2024 as the warmest year on record for the Twin Cities

Some models are showing some drizzle across southern and central Minnesota on Sunday, but that shouldn't cause any issues.

Another system will slide south of the Twin Cities on Monday, but any precipitation should miss the metro.

A northwest wind will pick up Tuesday with gusts up to 25 mph, ushering in a colder pattern to kick off 2025.

